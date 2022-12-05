Da Silva Wins 2022 Rainoil Grandslam Team Tennis Championship 

Destiny Silva, the defending champion of the Ikoyi Club 1938 Tennis Tournament, has won the 2022 Rainoil Grandslam Team Tennis Championship, defeating his close rival Okika Emelie 6-3, 6-3 to win the male singles title.

The tournament, which was strictly for Ikoyi Club 1938 members, featured 77 players in eight groups named after different products of Rainoil Limited. Chizoba Onuoha won the ladies’ singles, while Team Retail won the team tournament, and Godwin Kienka won the men’s veteran singles.

Speaking during the competition closing ceremony, the Chairman of the Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Mr. Akeem Mustafa, expressed gratitude to Rainoil Limited for sponsoring the tournament and for the company’s commitment to tennis development in Nigeria. He said the 2022 edition of the tournament was well attended, with impressive participation by members of the club.

Speaking on behalf of Group Managing Director, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie OON, the Group Chief Financial Officer of Rainoil Limited, Mr. Ugo Okuechime, said Rainoil Limited’s unflinching support for lawn tennis was born out of the company’s commitment to the well-being of Nigerians, as tennis is a good sport for maintaining health, fitness, strength, and agility.

Okuechime said the Grandslam Team Tennis Championship is the first phase of the tournaments being sponsored by Rainoil Limited and meant for members of Ikoyi Club 1938. He said the second phase, which is the Rainoil Tennis Open, will kick off on December 12 and run until December 18, 2022, at the Tennis Section of the Ikoyi Club 1938.

He further iterated the Rainoil Tennis Open is in conjunction with the Nigeria Tennis Federation and will feature top players in the men’s and women’s divisions. He said the forthcoming tournament promises to be a display of quality play that attracts high rewards for the winners. He also promised that the tournament would get bigger in the coming years and encouraged members to remain committed to the game.

While Destiny Dasilva and other key winners went away with trophies, other players were also given worthy consolation prizes.