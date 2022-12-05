Buhari: May 29, 2023 Handover Date to New President Sacrosanct

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment to handing over leadership to an elected president on May 29, 2023, saying his term in office will end on that day in line with the 1999 constitution of Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday while playing host to Kingdom of Morocco’s Minister of National Education, Pre-School and Sports, Mr Shakib Ben Musa, as Special Envoy of King Mohammed the VI, at the State House, Abuja, Buhari said his term of office will end with the inauguration of a new president in May next year.

He, however, said he will study the message sent and respond accordingly, giving assurances at the same time that he will continue to cherish and strengthen the very warm and cordial relations between the two countries.

Accompanied by Mr. Moha Ou Ali Tagma, the resident representative of the Kingdom in Nigeria, the Special Envoy reiterated to the president the friendship and solidarity of the King, the Government and people of Morocco with Nigeria.