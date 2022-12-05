Adeleke: Oyetola Set Many Traps for Me, I’m Yanking Them Off

•Says support from people helped him to hit the ground running

•Reassures state on good governance, recalls difficult road to becoming gov

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, said the his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, had set many traps for him, with the sole intention of making him fail as governor, but that he has begun to dismantle his traps one after the other.

Adekele also claimed that the support he received from the people of the state, including God, family and friends, gave him the strength to hit the ground running within a week of assuming office.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service held at Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim, Oke Gada, Ede, Adeleke, who vowed to deliver good governance through his five-point agenda, however, recalled the travails he passed through in his path to governorship, citing the gang-ups and the campaign of calumny from within and outside the party.

According to him, “We passed through tough days before we reached here. I can’t but constantly praise God, my brother, my sister, my political associates, my friends and the great people of Osun State. That massive support accounted for my hitting the ground running a week ago. That was why I issued those executive orders to dismantle all illegalities and clean up the mess I inherited.

“The man I defeated set many traps for my administration but we are removing all the evil structures they put in place. I have used the first one week to take charge and set the tone for good governance. From the new week, I will continue the great work. We are shaking up the system; we are unveiling and commencing implementation of our agenda.

“I thank the people of Osun for their love and show of huge backing. I reassure them that all my actions will continue to be in the best interest of the state. All what I have done and will still do are to serve the people, meet their aspirations and restore good governance in Osun State,” Adeleke said.

Giving a vote of thanks on behalf of the government of Osun State, the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, thanked God for using the Adeleke family to liberate the people of the state from oppression, exploitation and bad governance.

According to him, “We give thanks to God and to the Adeleke family, our Chairman, Dr Deji Adeleke; our mother in the House, Yeye Modupe Sani-Adeleke. We commend the clerics for their prayers, the party leadership at all levels, the loyalists within and outside the PDP. We are set to deliver on good governance and dividends of democracy. We will not fail Osun people by the special grace of God,” he noted.

The thanksgiving service was attended by Dr Adedeji Adeleke, the pro-Chancellor of Adeleke University; Yeye Modupe Adeleke-Sani; the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi; the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; the former State Chairman of the party, Hon Sunday Bisi; Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa; Rev Bunmi Jenyo; Chief (Mrs) Ayo Awolowo; many other clerics and party leaders.