2023: APC Relying on Tinubu’s Popularity, Acceptability, Says Group

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A group, National Unity Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu(NUMBAT), has declared that the acceptability which the former Lagos State Governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, currently musters will reduce voter apathy across the country in the 2023 elections.

NUMBAT exuded confidence that Tinubu’s electrifying popularity across the six geopolitical zones and the current vibes he enjoys in the minds of Nigerian voters would minimise the incidences of poor attitude to voting that had been identified as the worst snag confronting the country’s electoral system.

To ensuring the conversion of the popularity to voting, NUMBAT disclosed its intension to undertake aggressive mobilisation across the 774 local government areas and 8,813 statutory wards in the country via door-to-door campaigns on the need to vote the right candidate.

Addressing journalists after a strategic meeting with stakeholders in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, yesterday, NUMBAT’s Director General, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, said Tinubu remains the only hope for Nigerians among all the presidential contenders.

Faparusi, a former member of the House of Representatives, expressed confidence that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will lose in 2023 on account of his bad past and inability to garner the trust of Nigerians.

The former state commissioner alleged further that the only legacy attached to Atiku “was the mind-boggling corruption that dogged the National Privatisation Committee he shared as vice president to President Olusegun Obasanjo,” saying this had dimmed his chances of clinching the presidential seat.

Faparusi stated that the messing up of the pivotal policy that could have generated billions for Nigeria to strengthen the economy was largely responsible for the economic hardship being currently faced by Nigerians.

“The quantum of vote Tinubu will get in Nigeria across zones will marvel Nigerians. We are not envisaging any run off, Tinubu will win at first ballot,” NUMBAT predicted.