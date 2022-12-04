Sowemimo Alex’s Meteoric Rise

Sowemimo Alex is many things rolled into one: computer programmer, financial technologist, diplomat, internet entrepreneur, domain broker, computer media applications and online reputation management mogul.

The President and Chairperson of the African Chamber of Innovation Internet Governance and Digital Inclusion is currently in the news for a good reason, as his CapitalMetriQ Swift Bank has changed the stereotypes woven around modern technology banking.

Alex, who is also the head honcho of iNet Telecommunications and InfoMetriQ Data Network, is a man destined for greatness.

An alumnus of The Rome Business School, he is busy building a business empire that will outlive him.

For his contributions to the African continent, he was honoured by the Egyptian President and Chairperson of the African Union, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as the Most Promising Youth in Africa on September 25, 2019, at the World Youths Forum during the 74th UN General Assembly. He was also awarded the 2019 SDGs #9 honours in industry, innovations and infrastructure alongside Alicia Keys.

On January 26, 2019, he was conferred with an honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) in Information Technology Management by the Prestigious ICON University of Management Science and Technology.

Those close to Alex disclosed that he is a man destined for greatness because of his ferocious approach to work and his doggedness. While many of his peers were busy given to frivolities, the Rome Business School Alumni is having sleepless nights to engrave his name in the sand of time. Today, in the list of youths putting Nigeria on the world map globally, Sowemimo has distinguished himself with his uncommon and outstanding demeanour with numerous laurels and awards to show for it both locally and internationally.