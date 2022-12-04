Obi: Investment in Human Devt, Solution to Eradicating Poverty in Nigerians

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said investment in human development, especially in key sectors like health and education is the key to eradicating poverty in Nigeria.

He said this at the Arise News Presidential Town Hall Series III Sunday evening while responding to a question on how he intends to reduce the current level of poverty, with 130 million Nigerians living in poverty.

He said, “the difference between rich and poor nation is health and education. So, how do you tackle this? to tackle it, is by investing in this critical area. And that’s what I will do, invest in this critical sectors.