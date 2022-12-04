Kamaru Usman Set to Host Most Anticipated Sporting Event of 2022

UFC legend and world champion Kamaru Usman’s mixed martial arts promotion, AFRICAN KNOCKOUT (AKO), is on a mission to promote African talents and develop MMA into a major sport in Nigeria and Africa.

The producers of the African KnockOut (AKO) TV show currently showing on Netflix, is back with the highly anticipated Mixed Martial Arts event; The FaceOff Fight Night series, now in its third edition, this time featuring 22 fighters from 6 African countries.

FaceOff Fight Nights, which are usually a series of high-end MMA events with fighters from all over Africa, combine sports and entertainment while giving sports fans an opportunity to watch live professional fights.

For this third season of the FaceOff Fight Night series, owner of the most finishes in AKO history, Nigeria’s own “Machine Gun Shegz” will make his main event debut when he faces a veteran in the sport, who is currently on a winning streak and fighting out of Benin Republic, “Cheriff Drame”.

Knockout artist, “The Big Shark Emeka” gets a chance for redemption when he takes on the AKO season 1 winner, Ndidi Alonu, in what promises to be another classic fight, the currently undefeated Melvin “Nicotine” Ugochukwu will take on AKO debutant Johnson Dennis, and Emmanuel Benard Eweh puts his undefeated record on the line when he welcomes his DR Congo opponent, Joisas Musasa.

In an interesting addition to this season’s fight night series; an MMA showdown will feature, for the first time ever, 2 women’s MMA fights in Nigeria, with Pamilerin Akintayo slugging it out with Juliet Chukwe , while Jane Osigwe will seek to make history when she takes on her energetic opponent, Reine From Cameroon.

The FaceOff Fight Night series 3 will be broadcast on Supersport 2 on Gotv and Supersport Variety 4 on DSTV. It will also stream live for the international audience on the “The AKO Show” Youtube channel.

The event is billed for Thursday, 29th December, 2022 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.