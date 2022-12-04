Freddy Hirsch Introduces Texture, Stabiliser Systems for Food Industry







Emma Okonji





A leading producer and distributor of spices, ingredients and flavours for the food, dairy, confectionary and related industries, Freddy Hirsch Nigeria has introduced food texture and stabiliser systems to the Nigerian market.

This was revealed in a statement by its Managing Director, Kojo Brifo at the weekend.

Brifo said the current food situation globally and in Nigeria particularly “makes it imperative for the food industry to become increasingly innovative, if we are to achieve the objective of staving off hunger and poverty in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.”

He said the Freddy Hirsch texture and stabiliser solutions would help to preserve food and minimize wastage and in so doing, help to optimize value for every Naira spent on food.

“They help to make food more enticing and therefore more appetizing. These features impact positively on all segments of the overall food value chain, translating to enhanced value for all the operatives – from food producers and distributors to caterers and most importantly, consumers.

“The texture and stabiliser solutions are the end-result of many years of research and development and they reflect a commitment by our organisation to continue to provide unparalleled value to the food industry in Nigeria and across West Africa, the managing director.

He added that the stabilisers have been lauded by the several food companies including bakeries and ice-cream companies, which have begun using them.

“We are very encouraged by the positive feedback we continue to receive from the several bakeries, ice-cream companies, dairy companies and others which have begun using these stabilizers, and the company is not resting on its laurels and will continue to innovate in order to deliver value to all stakeholders,” Brifo further said.

A food stabiliser, when added to food products helps to preserve or even enhance the natural texture, taste, feel-in-the-mouth and presentation of the food, among others.

Food stabilisers are particularly employed in bakeries, the dairy industry, confectionary industry, sauces, in meat processing as well as oil and fat applications.