  • Sunday, 4th December, 2022

Enugwu-Ukwu Honours Captino Global Boss

Life & Style | 10 hours ago

Enamoured by the philanthropic strides of the industrialist who silently puts smiles on the faces of many, Chief Chizoba C. Ayika,  the Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union ( ECDU), Lagos branch will today,  December 4, 2022, confer on Chief Ayika, the Entrepreneurial Role Model.

Ayika is recognised as one of the illustrious sons of the town who has consistently and selflessly contributed to the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the town. He is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Captino Global Group, a business conglomerate with an interest in hospitality, manufacturing, and cosmetics among others.

Already, friends and associates are singing high praises of the industrialist whom they believe is worthy of the award.

“The honour bestowed on Chief Ayika by the Enugu-Ukwu community in Lagos is an enchanting result of his hard work, philanthropy and efforts at community development,” said a member of ECDU’s organising committee.

His conferment will coincide with the Enugwu-Ukwu Day celebration taking place at the chapter’s secretariat at Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.