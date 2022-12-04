Between Fani-Kayode and Dino Melaye

Some people will never understand what it means to have a political persona. Granted, to be so open and sincere as to expect others to be the same has its own kind of charm. But life does not work that way, not in politics anyway. This fact was played out by the recent face-to-face meeting of the spokesperson for the People Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation, Dino Melaye with the Director of Special Media Projects, Operations and New Media for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK).

Since the battle for karmic luck in the name of presidential campaigns started, FFK and Melaye have always been at each other’s throats. Using unprintable names to report each other’s character, history, and loyalty, FFK and Melaye have really cursed each other out. And while people generally wrote this off as necessary for their political offices as spokespersons for opposing parties, others believed that both men said what they believed and believed what they said.

However, recent events have proven that this is not the case. During the memorial held in honour of the late Olusola Saraki, the father of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Melaye and FFK met publicly. And while onlookers expected a fight to break out and Melaye to use his village skills to physically dominate and suppress FFK, nothing of that nature happened.

Melaye and FFK related to each other as if they were their biggest benefactors. Shaking hands, chatting, and hugging, both men were being very chummy, even taking the time out to pose for pictures. If they had supporters of their war of words around the vicinity, said supporters would have likely fainted out of anger.

But it is what it is. Once they get back to the comfort of their homes, Melaye and FFK will likely return to entertaining Nigerians with slurs thrown at each other. Or maybe something is different this time?