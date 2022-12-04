  • Sunday, 4th December, 2022

Atiku: My Administration Will Prioritize Poverty Eradication 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday assured that if elected President next year, his administration will ensure that poverty rate in the country was reduced to the barest minimum.

Atiku who spoke during the Arise TV Town Hall meeting series 3, said Nigerians should be fair to the PDP, saying that when PDP was in power the poverty rate wasn’t as high as this.

