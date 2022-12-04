Abductors of Ondo Monarch Demand N100m Ransom

Fidelis David in Akure

The abductors of the Oloso of Oso-Ajowa Akoko, Oba Clement Olukotun have demanded N100 million ransom for the release of the monarch.

One of the family members, who privately spoke to THISDAY, revealed the figure yesterday, saying the kidnappers called around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday to make the financial request.

The kidnapped besieged the residence of the monarch in Oso-Ajowa Akoko. To gain unfettered entry into his residence, the gunmen shot and destroyed the main door before dragging the monarch on the floor and was taken away by the gun-wielding men.

Speaking with THISDAY yesterday, the source revealed that the abductors after over 32 hours of waiting contacted one of the monarch’s relations to make the demand.

The family member appealed to Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and spirited Nigerians to help in bailing the traditional ruler from his captors, to avert untoward actions from the gunmen.

The source added that the combined forces of the police and local hunters have begun intensive combing of the sprawling forest from Ajowa to Kogi borders to ensure that they secure the traditional ruler’s freedom.

He said: “We received a call from them early today. One of the family members received the call We can now confirm that the Invaders were kidnappers.

“They demanded a sum of N100m as ransom for the monarch to be let off the hook. Where can we get such a huge amount? This is beyond our reach.

“We are pleading with the Ondo State Government, leaders of Akoko Northwest Local Government and other Nigerians to help us out, so that Kabiyesi can be released sound and safe from where he was being held captive,” the source pleaded.