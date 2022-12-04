  • Sunday, 4th December, 2022

Abductors of Ondo Monarch Demand N100m Ransom

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Fidelis David in Akure

The abductors of the Oloso of Oso-Ajowa Akoko, Oba Clement Olukotun have demanded N100 million ransom for the release of the monarch.

One of the family members, who privately spoke to THISDAY, revealed the figure yesterday, saying the kidnappers called around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday to make the financial request.

The kidnapped besieged the residence of the monarch in Oso-Ajowa Akoko. To gain unfettered entry into his residence, the gunmen shot and destroyed the main door before dragging the monarch on the floor and was taken away by the gun-wielding men.

Speaking with THISDAY yesterday, the source revealed that the abductors after over 32 hours of waiting contacted one of the monarch’s relations to make the demand. 

The family member appealed to Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and spirited Nigerians to help in bailing the traditional ruler from his captors, to avert untoward actions from the gunmen. 

The source added that the combined forces of the police and local hunters have begun intensive combing of the sprawling forest from Ajowa to Kogi borders to ensure that they secure the traditional ruler’s freedom.

He said: “We received a call from them early today. One of the family members received the call  We can now confirm that the Invaders were kidnappers.

“They demanded a sum of N100m as ransom for the monarch to be let off the hook. Where can we get such a huge amount? This is beyond our reach.

“We are pleading with the Ondo State Government, leaders of Akoko Northwest Local Government and other Nigerians to help us out, so that Kabiyesi can be released sound and safe from where he was being held captive,” the source pleaded. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.