Runsewe Bags SONTA Distinguished Service Award for Excellence

The Director General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has been conferred with the Distinguished Leadership Award by the Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA) for the year 2022.

Presenting the Award, President of SONTA, Prof. Gowon Doki, said the yearly statutory award was reserved for exemplary leaders in the country with distinguished record of service to institutions, government and other sectors of the Nigerian society.

Doki added that as a professional body, “we have watched how you have silently brought to bear on the National Council for Arts and Culture, a sense of pride and worth with your administrative prowess.”

According to him, Runsewe has positively projected the image of Nigeria home and abroad within the culture and tourism space and is also working asideously to transform Nigeria’s rich and diverse cultural heritage into a viable economy to complement our gain from oil.

He restated that the award which is the Society’s way of recognising and encouraging hard work will spur the Director General to continue in his quest to bring to the fore the underlining benefits in the arts, culture and tourism sector of our economy.

In his remarks, Runsewe thanked the association finding him worthy of the award which confirms his status in the industry.

Runsewe said as an astute believer in the Nigerian project, he will leave no stone unturned in his quest to reposition the arts, culture and tourism sector to be the mainstay of the Nigerian economy.

The Director General who re-echoed his respect for SONTA, promised to collaborate with the association in areas that will provide a veritable springboard to realise their mandates.

Highlight of the visit was the decoration of Runsewe with the title of Hsonta.