Netherlands Vs USA, Other Knockout Matches Live on DStv, GOtv

The 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stages will begin today in Qatar with the Oranje Boys of Netherlands taking on the United States of America live on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33), at 4pm.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia, the Oranje Boys took the initiative in Group A to finish top with seven points. The USA also failed to qualify for the 2018 edition and were able to scale through Group B with five points.

Team USA are hopeful that their star player, Christian Pulisic, who scored the only goal in the last group match against Iran, would be fit for this match.

Also today, Messi’s Argentina will face Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium for a place in the quarterfinals. After their shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in the first group match, Argentina rallied back to finish top of Group C with six points, while Australia surprisingly finished second in Group D ahead of the much-fancied Denmark. The match will be live on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33), at 8pm.

On Sunday, defending champions France, will take on Poland who managed to finish second ahead of Mexico on goal difference in Group C. France versus Poland will broadcast live on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33), at 4pm.

In the last match for the weekend, African Champions Senegal will face 2018 semifinalists England live on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33), at 8pm.

