IG Files Motion to Set Aside Committal Order

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja





Following the committal order issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja last week the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, yesterday approached the court to file a motion to set aside the contempt proceeding and committal order.

A statement by Force Headquarters affirmed that in the motion filed before the Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory December 1, 2022, “the IGP extensively highlighted grounds why the orders should be set aside including noting that he had not been appointed into office as Inspector General of Police when the case was instituted and the reinstatement order in question granted.”

He also stated that the contempt proceedings were served via substituted means in November 2018 and January, 2019 respectively, on the then Inspector General of Police, and not on him as the incumbent.

The statement said the IG, in his disposition, further noted that even before his assumption of office, official steps were taken by his predecessors toward complying with the reinstatement of Patrick C. Okoli, the plaintiff, as ordered by the court.

It said, “this was evidenced by an official letter addressed to the Police Service Commission on the approval of the then Inspector-General of Police as far back as 2015, and before the court order of November 29th, 2022, requesting the commission to issue a reinstatement letter to the plaintiff and also effect his promotion in line with the order of the court and in the exercise of their statutory authority in that regard.

“Hence, the grounds for the contempt proceedings ought not to have existed ab initio”.

The IG reassured Nigerians of his “unalloyed commitment and steadfastness in defending the rule of law and respecting judicial authorities and hence will not wittingly or unwittingly disobey any order validly granted by courts of competent jurisdiction”.