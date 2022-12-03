Different Worlds Collide in ‘Far from Home’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

On December 16, 2022, ‘Far from Home’, Nigeria’s first Young Adult series created and produced by Inkblot Productions, will launch exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform. And with the release of ‘Far From Home’, the world will be introduced to several young talented actors who star in the new Drama-Thriller series.

Written by Dami Elebe, ‘Far from Home’ follows the story of Ishaya (Mike Afolarin), a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family. His dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite. All the while, a huge secret threatens Ishaya’s newfound status and, ultimately, his family’s safety.

The upcoming title blends an exciting ensemble of up-and-coming talents and established screen legends. With the key cast including Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bucci Franklin, Bimbo Akintola, Linda Ejiofor, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Chioma Akpotha, Femi Branch and Carol King.

Leading the pack is Mike Afolarin who plays Ishaya, the lead character in Far From Home. Mike has starred in a handful of Nigerian productions, however Far From Home will be his biggest outing yet, and audiences all over the world will get to experience his incredible talent and those of his amazing co-stars.

Joining Mike are the talented ensemble Young Adult cast of Elma Mbadiwe (as Carmen), Gbubemi Ejeye (as Adufe), Genoveva Umeh (as Zina), Olumide Oworu (as Atlas), Ruby P. Okezie (as Nnena), Emeka Nwagbarocha (as Frank), Raymond Umenze (as Denrele), Tomi Ojo (as Rahila) and Moshaood Fattah (as Michael) who play key roles in Far From Home.

Genoveva Umeh, who also starred in the successful Netflix and Ebony Life series ‘Blood Sisters’, which was released earlier this year and amassed 11 million viewers in its first week of release, is hoping for something similar with ‘Far From Home’ “I’m so grateful! Blood Sisters has been really incredible for my career, I still receive messages from people all over the world who saw it and loved Timeyin (her character)”, she said.

Continuing, “On our new show, ‘Far From Home’, I play Zina, a teenager who is confident and a free spirit. She is loyal and outspoken and I can’t wait for you to meet her. ‘Far From Home’ is a special & amazing show; we cannot wait to share it with you”. These young stars are more than ready for their global debut on December 16 and the opportunity to put the spotlight on Nigeria.

With the global unveiling of this slew of young talented actors, Netflix and Inkblot Productions will prove that talent is indeed universal. For Netflix in Nigeria, the mandate has always been local first. In line with this, the streamer has sought to empower its’ partners to do so in their indigenous markets.