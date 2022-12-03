  • Saturday, 3rd December, 2022

Anchor Varsity Holds Convocation Ceremony

Funmi  Ogundare

Anchor University Lagos, will hold its second convocation ceremony for 2020/2021 academic session scheduled for December 8 and 9 at the school’s premises. 

The Registrar, Mr. Moses Salami described this year’s programme as a celebration of excellence saying that it will showcase the graduating students as peculiar pearls and the uniqueness of the university.

“The three-day ceremony, will kick-off with a press conference on December 6, at the school premises while the convocation lecture titled: ‘Building A Culture of Entrepreneurship As The Panacea For Youth Unemployment’, is scheduled for December 8, with  the CEO, Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu delivering  lecture.”

Other programmes include;   a novelty match between Anchor University and The Bell university, inter-faculty debate, luncheon/variety night for the graduands.  

Salami reiterated that this year’s convocation ceremony was carefully packaged to showcase everything about the school and the graduands in particular.

“That is why I dubbed it a celebration of excellence,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Bandele expressed optimism that the second convocation ceremony would be a huge success even as he expressed delight that the presence of the Chancellor, Pastor (Dr.) Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi will definitely add value and light up the epoch-making event.    

The programme will climax with a  thanksgiving service at Deeper Life Bible Church Headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos, on December 11.

