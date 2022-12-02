Tingo Dangles Goodies for Fans at NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Tourney 

To attract fans to the NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation pre-season tournament scheduled to hold at the Mobalaji Stadium between December 6 and 9, management team of the competition, Tingo Media Group has announced a package of goodies for spectators.

The Chief Operating Officer of Tingo Media, Martins Ebuwa Agbonwaneten,

said yesterday that the incentive is being provided to give fans a rewarding experience in addition to the entertaining football games the participating clubs would be providing on the pitch.

“Our plan is to provide a refreshing new experience to the organisation of football tournaments in the country and this we are doing by offering rewards to the clubs through huge prize money, the players through the individual performance awards and the fans through our valuable goodie bags”, Agbonwaneten explained.

The tournament comes with a first of its kind ₦100million prize money and additional ₦1million each for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Highest Goal Scorer.

Meanwhile, the NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation pre-season tournament packaged by Tingo Media has contracted Eureka Media Services as the Official Broadcast Production agency.

The Ikeja-based agency will oversee the live production of all the matches on the tournament’s YouTube channel.

The Tingo Media boss said the live broadcast of the matches is consistent with the Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation intent to bring expose the best of players in Nigeria to the international football community.

The production equipment, it was learnt will include state of the art Outside Broadcast Van, latest hitec digital cameras and trained operators.

Rangers International, Enyimba International, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) and Bendel Insurance are the four elite clubs of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) invited to play in this curtain raiser edition of the tournament which will be contested annually.