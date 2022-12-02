Suspected Kidnappers Abduct 18-seater Bus Passengers in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Suspected kidnappers have abducted all passengers in the 18-seater bus at Ochadamu, along Anyigba -Itobe Lokoja highway in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi state.

THISDAY gathered that the incident occurred at about a 4.pm on Monday at the notorious kidnapping spot at Ochadamu area on the said highway.

It was learnt from a competent source in the area that the hoodlums in their numbers flagged down the said bus at gun point on that spot on the highway and evacuated the passengers into the bush.

The bus was said to be heading to Abuja from the Eastern region of the country .

The locals stated further that kidnapping activities in the Ochadamu flash point which reduced drastically all these while has resumed recently after the army check point in the area was dismantled since the last accident that killed many and destroyed over 20 cars.

The security operatives, including the vigilance in the area were said to be making frantic efforts to rescue the kidnapped victims since the incident happened on Monday.

The Security Adviser to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Comandore Jerry Omodara ( rtd) ,who confirmed the incident yesterday, however, said that the state government is on top of the situation.

According to him, the state government has put enough measures in place to arrest the kidnappers and rescue the victims as well as stem the tide of criminal activities in the area.

He said that since the hoodlums are coming back from their cells to operate in that region again , the government will rejig its measures and match fire to fire, assuring that the hoodlums would be neutralised shortly.

“We have fought them, we will fight them and we will continue to fight them, until they are neutralised in that axis of the state. Security agents have been alerted and they will do the needful,” he said.

He noted further that the government has zero tolerance to criminal activities in any part of the state , assuring the people that the tide of such ugly incident will be reduced and in fact eliminated.