  • Friday, 2nd December, 2022

Qatar to Resume Flights to Taif, Saudi Arabia

Business | 1 hour ago

Qatar Airways has announced that it would resume services to Taif starting January 3, 2023 with three weekly flights, which is the airlines’ sixth destination in Saudi Arabia.

The resumption of services will enable passengers flying from and to Taif to benefit from the airline’s extensive international network to across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways flight QR1206, will depart from Hamad International Airport at 07:40, arriving at 10:10 at Taif International Airport. Qatar Airways flight QR1207, will depart from Taif International Airport at 11:10, and arrive at Hamad International Airport at 13:20.

Qatar Airways is currently operating two daily flights from Riyadh, four daily flights from Jeddah, two daily flights from Medina, five daily flights from Dammam, and a daily flight from Qassim.

Qatar Airways recently announced that Privilege Club has officially adopted Avios as its reward currency, opening up a world of new opportunities for members travelling across the airline’s extensive network. This partnership offers a combination of benefits, including a wide range of greater guaranteed award seats and competitive prices on Qatar Airways flights, in addition to experiencing the World’s Best Airline and enjoying the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport (HIA). 

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.