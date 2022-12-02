Nigeria Aviation Award 2022 Holds January 2023

The Nigeria Aviation Award 2022 has been slated for January 28, 2023.

In a statement, the Chairman of Nigeria Aviation (NIGAV) Centre, Mr. Fortune Idu, said the 12th Nigeria Aviation Award along with the usual Cabin Crew Contest for crowing the Nigeria King and Queen of the Air would hold from the 28th January 2023 at the NIGAV Centre Murtala Mohammed International Lagos.

The theme of this year’s award is ‘the coming of a new era’. Idu said the theme would help the industry to reflect on the achievement of the past year, present a scorecard of the industry in 2022 and prepares the players ahead of an exciting year 2023.

A total number of fifty awards would be conferred by the Minister Senator Hadi Sirika in a ceremony that promises to be action and fun packed. The event would also present an Aviation Year Annual Report, which will highlight the ground-breaking achievements of the industry for future reference and guide.

According to Idu, the aviation sector needs NIGAV award as performance monitoring index to continue to balance its services with customers’ expectations in line with internationally acceptable standards.

The organizing committee has begun the selection process with the call for nomination, which will be followed by an online voting process to make the selection as credible as possible.