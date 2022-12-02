Insecurity: LG Chair Donates Vehicles, Motorcycles to Vigilante Group in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Chairman of Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, Hon. Anas Isah, has donated two Toyota Hilux vans and 10 motorcycles to operatives of the vigilante group of Nigeria to tackle banditry in the local government.

Isah, who spoke while presenting the vehicles and motorcycles to the security outfit at the council secretariat, said the gesture was to assist the vigilantes to conduct surveillance and intelligence gathering that will facilitate the work of security agencies in the area.

The Katsina State government had institutionalised the vigilante group of Nigeria in order to complement the effort of the military, police and other security agents in the ongoing onslaught against bandits.

Isah said the inadequate security personnel coupled with rapid growth of the state population and the emergence of new settlements necessitated the need to complement the effort of the policing organisations in making the state crime-free.

The Kankara LG boss highlighted the contributions of the vigilante to the development of the state as outstanding, hence the need to support the group to achieve its operational goals.

He lauded the contributions of the group in securing the local government and ensuring effective patrols of the nooks and crannies to tackle crime across villages, communities and towns of the local government.

He reiterated that the council also provided allowances for members of the vigilante group and maintenance fees of the operational vehicles to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

While warning members of the vigilante group to ensure that their operational conduct is guided by security agencies in the state at all times, Isah applauded them for their sacrifices, commitment and support to the security agencies in the state.

The council boss urged the vigilantes to reciprocate the gesture by intensifying intelligence gathering and surveillance in suspected red zones and swiftly bringing criminals terrorising the area to justice.

He therefore appealed to the public to assist security operatives in the local government with useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals in the area.

He, however, launched the disbursement of empowerment grants of N10,000 each to 400 beneficiaries across the local government, promising to distribute another batch of N1,000,000 to 100 women next week in order to enhance their businesses.

Receiving the operational vehicles and motorcycles on behalf of the vigilantes, the council’s committee chairman on security, Bello Gimba, promised to ensure judicious use of the items.