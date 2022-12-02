2023 Poll: Don’t Use Religious Centres to Seek Votes, Ganduje Cautions Politicians

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday cautioned political parties from whipping up religious sentiments during political campaign while seeking votes from electorate ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking while declaring open the fourth National Inter-Religious Conference organised by the state government at the Coronation Hall in Kano, the governor expressed worry over the use of religion by some political elites during the election process to divide the mutual relationship that exists between the people of faith.

The theme of the conference was: ‘Harnessing Nigeria’s Religious Diversity for Sustainable Peace and National Development’.

Ganduje challenged leaders of various faiths to close ranks in mutual understanding and dialogue to promote unity, peace and cohesion while deemphasising on issues of division.

The governor maintained that only such platform would enhance development and prevent needless crises among the two major faiths.

He disclosed that the conference was motivated to strengthen interfaith dialogue for peace and unity, and build trust between people of both faiths.

According to him, “The aim of the conference is to promote religious understanding in the society and enhance peace and unity in Nigeria. Sometimes, religion is used to instigate crisis and division. This is contrary to the tenets of both faiths.

“This is the reason why leadership of various religions should ensure mutual understanding and dialogue to prevent troubles before it escalates. We have to use the power of faith to deepen our unity and prevent those intended to be used for selfish interest.”

Ganduje reminded the participants that the series of the interfaith dialogues has foster unity and harmonious relationship between various faiths and ethnic groups in Kano State, adding that enduring peace witnessed in the state is a positive testimony of the achievements of the initiative.

Chairman of the National Inter-Religious Conference, Dr. Mohammad Bin-Uthman, said religious leaders must tread the path of dignity of individual faith despite the differences.

Uthman added that “harnessing and celebrating our diversity without violating the principle of individual faiths is sacrosanct to national development.”

The co-chair of the conference, Bishop of Metropolitan, North Province, Peter Ogunmuyiwa, added that the plurality of faiths is blessing to Nigeria despite the efforts of some elements to capitalise on the differences to create tension.

He called for constant interface and dialogue between Christian leaders and Muslims clergies for better understanding and harmonious relationship in the country.