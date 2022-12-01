Tek Experts Appoints Modupe Ogundare as Marketing Lead for Africa

Nosa Alekhuogie

As part of efforts to advance the positioning of tech talents across Africa, a leading global provider of technical talent solutions, Tek Experts, has appointed Modupe Ogundare as its new regional marketing manager for the African continent.

This is in a bid to advance the positioning of tech talents within the African continent by delivering highly-skilled tech experts to global organisations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.

Prior to this development, Modupe, who is a marketing and product leader with over seven years of industry experience within the marketing communications ecosystem, led the marketing team at Vetifly, a mobility-tech company, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and strategic business decision-making skills to implement effective marketing campaign strategies.

Commenting on the appointment, the Global Head of Marketing for Tek Experts, Katrina Busch, expressed her optimism that Modupe’s extensive years of experience across the marketing ecosystem is poised to set the company on a novel ride to success in Africa.