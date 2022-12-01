Police Arrest Alleged Kidnap Kingpin after Seven Years of Manhunt

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Operatives of Anambra State Police Command, acting on a tip-off, have arrested an alleged notorious kidnap kingpin, Mr. Mathew Nwankwo, after being on his trail for seven years.

Nwankwo, was arrested at his country home, Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area by officers of the command, very early on Tuesday morning.

THISDAY gathered that the suspect was a member of a notorious kiwnap gang that terrorised the state during the regime of Governor Willie Obiano, before his gang members were arrested, and he managed to escape.

He was said to have sneaked into the state recently, hoping to find refuge, especially as the Obiano government had elapsed.

A source told journalists that Nwankwo worked with other gang members, including: Mr. Solomon Chi’buzor Morah aka Mmili and Hyacinth Chibudu.

“Their houses were demolished according to the law of the state. They were responsible for many kidnap cases and took ransom to the tune of about N70 million from their victims before they were arrested.

The state Police Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying that he was in their custody, adding that further investigations are still ongoing.

Ikenga also said that it would be too hasty to make public the preliminary findings in order not to jeopardize further investigations.