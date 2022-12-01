Ogun Guber: Court Affirms Adebutu’s Nomination as PDP Candidate 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja Thursday affirmed the nomination of Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu as the lawful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s governorship election in Ogun State.

Justice Ekwo, in affirming the nomination of Adebutu by his party, held that the plaintiff, Mr Jimi Lawal, failed to prove that the PDP breached its own laws in the selection of its candidate for the March 11, 2023 governorship poll.

According to the judge, Lawal failed to provide reliable and credible evidence to support his case of electoral malpractice.

Justice Ekwo accordingly dismissed the suit for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Details later…