NPA Committed to Further Collaboration With Nigerian Army’

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko has again given firm assurances of the Authority’s commitment to collaborate with Stakeholders and the military high command towards the protection of lives and property within Port facilities across the Nation.

Mohammed Koko made this remark when he received the General Officer Commanding, 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Obinna Ajunwa at the NPA Corporate Headquarters in Lagos.

He stated that the NPA has over the years enjoyed cordial working relationship with the Nigerian Army whenever there was the need to maintain Law and Order within its corridors.

Mohammed Koko thanked the Army Chief for the visit, assuring him that the Authority was ready to continue to strengthen the partnership in order to make the Port and the nation safe at all times.

He however, expressed his regrets to the Army Chief about the illegal activities said to be going on at the Takwa bay corridor.

He recalled that the Takway bay facility belonged to the Authority and had been Gazetted.

Earlier on, General Ajunwa stated that the Military Authorities were at the NPA as part of military tradition of familiarizing with its neighbors such as the NPA. He reaffirmed that his personnel would assiduously carry out their core responsibility of protecting lives and property having assumed office in the last three months.

” I assumed duties three months ago. I felt that as part of our training, we should visit installations in my environment and one of them happens to be the NPA. My men are ready to carry out our responsibilities of protecting lives and property at all times’’

On the issue of illegal activities at the Takwa bay, Ajunwa further stated that the Command was discussing security related matters with various Government agencies by way of being proactive in curbing unforeseen circumstances as the yelutide period was fast approaching coupled with the forthcoming General elections.