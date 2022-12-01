Niger Chief Judge Commits COAS, TRADOC Commander to Correctional Centre

Laleye Dipo in Minna



Niger State Chief Judge Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik has committed the Chief of Army Staff General Farouk Yahaya and the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army Major General Stevenson Oluwagbenga to the correctional centre.

The duo are to remain in incarceration until they purge themselves of contempt. Justice Abdulmalik issued the order for the arrest of the top army officers at the resumed hearing of the case between Adamu Makama and 42 others versus the Executive Governor of Niger state and seven others in the suit NSHC/225/2019 in Minna.

The court order came barely 48 hours after a similar order was issued for the arrest and detention of the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba for three months by a Federal Court which sat in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory.

Justice Abdulmalik in the order declared: “An order is made committing the Nigerian Army Chief of Staff General Farouk Yahaya and the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Minna ie 6th &7th respondents into the custody of the Correctional Centre for contempt of the order of the this honourable court made on the 12/10/2022

“They shall remain in the custody of the Correctional Centre until they purge themselves of the contempt” Justice Abdulmalik further directed.

The order was sequel to a motion on notice brought pursuant to order 42 rule 10 of the Niger State High Court (Civil Procedure) rule 2018 and under the inherent jurisdiction of this Honourable court moved by Mohammed Liman Esq Counsel to the plaintiffs/ Applicants.

Mohammed Liman had prayed the court to commute the Chief of Army Staff (General Farouk Yahaya) and the Commandant Training and Doctrine Command ( respondents) into Correctional custody for contemptuous order of this Honourable Court made on 12th October 2020.

Mohammed Liman when reached after the court sitting declined to give details of the case.

Also staff of the Chief Judges Chambers also refused access to the court records.