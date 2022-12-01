  • Thursday, 1st December, 2022

Ned Nwoko’s Allegation: Police Investigation Exonerates Ogbechie 

The Nigerian Police have exonerated Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie from  series of allegations bordering on threat to life, murder and terrorism made against him by billionaire bussiness man, Ned Nwoko.

Recall that  in February, 2021, Nwoko alleged that his life was under threat from Ogbechie.

 Nwoko further  alleged that a certain Osemeka  Oscar who was allegedly privy to the information bordering on the purported threat to life, died mysteriously.

But in a certified true copy of the police report sighted by THISDAY,  Ogbechie had been exonerated  of all criminal allegations made by Nwoko. 

However, the report signed on August 12 by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Special Enquiry Bureau, Force Criminal Investigation Department, ACP Y.Y Abubakar, found that there was no evidence to back up the allegations made by Nwoko.

The police recommended that; “In view of the above facts, investigation has not revealed any evidence to establish a Prima Facie case of conspiracy, threat to life of Prince Ned Nwoko and threat to life of Osemeka Oscar Bosah against the suspects…”

Following the heinous allegations made by Nwoko, Ogbechie had also filed a defamation suit against him at the High Court, Abuja.

 In the suit, Ogbechie prayed the court amongst others, for a retraction of the defamatory publication made by Nwoko, a written apology and the sum of N1 billion for defamation. 

The case has been adjourned till February 27, 2023, for further hearing.

