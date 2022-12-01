Lagos SWAN Salutes Solaja over AIPS, FIFA Honour 

The entire Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos State chapter) has congratulated one of its own, Kunle Solaja who was recently honoured by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) in conjunction with Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Solaja who has covered nine editions of the world cup was honoured alongside 81 others in a brief but colourful event which took place at the Virtual Stadium 1. Tagged Journalists on the Podium, the unique tradition which started in 2012 celebrates longevity and excellence of veteran journalists.

The Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, congratulated the former General Editor of the Sun Newspaper for the global recognition as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria and the state chapter of SWAN.

“This is a landmark award which is reserved for an exclusive class inspired by excellence. We are excited that someone from Nigeria has put the country on the global map.

As expected, he is a member of Lagos SWAN who has continued to associate with what we do and mentor the next set of sports journalists in Nigeria.”

In his reaction on behalf of all members who had since sent in their congratulatory messages, Oshundun said the honour was timely and will serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

“This recognition will serve as a motivation for those in the profession and those coming behind because such recognition shows that some people somewhere are taking note of your dedication and professionalism on the job,” he concluded.