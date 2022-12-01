CIO Awards Honours Exceptional Chief Information Officers

Emma Okonji

Personalities in the technology ecosystem were celebrated at the third edition of the CIO Awards, with the theme “Honouring Digital Eminence.”

Organised by Edniesal Consulting Limited, an enterprise governance firm, the awards took place at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos, at the weekend.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, who was represented by the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, said the award ceremony was a true reflection of the contributions of those who have greatly shaped the industry, disrupted the ecosystem, and immensely added to the economy with their creative ideas and solutions.

According to him, the projects and initiatives of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and its commitment to the digital transformation of Nigeria are being enabled through the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), whose focus is for the digital economy to drive other sectors in the economy, while facilitating the digitalization of all sectors in Nigeria.

“In essence, we need a digital government, a digital society, and also a digital economy for a digital transformation to improve the lives of our people and support stronger communities. The task at hand requires a nationwide coordinated effort. For stakeholders, it must be a collaborative effort to reorganize administration and governance. I want to implore all stakeholders to study the strategy and see areas of collaboration to transform Nigeria,” Pantami said.