 Ben White Out of England W’Cup Squad 

England defender Ben White was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup after leaving the squad for “personal reasons”, the Football Association said on Wednesday. 

The 25-year-old Arsenal player has returned to England after leaving the team’s Al Wakrah training base, the FA said. 

An FA statement said White was “not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.” 

“We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time,” the FA said. 

#ThreeLions defender @ben6white has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons.— England (@England) November 30, 2022 

White has excelled for Premier League leaders Arsenal this season but did not feature in any of England’s three Group B games in the World Cup first phase. 

England face Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup on Sunday. 

 

