2023: Media Critical to Successful Transition, Say Akeredolu, Adedipe

Fidelis David in Akure



Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)senatorial candidate for Ondo Central, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, yesterday, contended that the roles of journalists and media organisations were critical to successful elections and transition of power in the country.

The two senior lawyers, therefore, charged media professionals to arm themselves and critically guide Nigerians on the best set of candidates to elect in the country in order to correct the ills of the society.

Akeredolu and Adedipe gave the charge in Akure, the state capital at the 2022 Press Week Opening Ceremony/Symposium organised by the Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), with the theme: “2023 Elections: Media Roles in the Quest for Desirable Leadership.”

Akeredolu who was represented by one of his Aides and Chairman, OSRC/Orange FM Media Group, Mr Kunle Adebayo, acknowledged healthy cooperation between the media and his administration, commending Ondo State NUJ members under the leadership of Leke Adegbite, for ensuring balanced and fair reportage of happenings in the state especially, political activities as the general election drew near.

Adedipe, who spoke on the theme: “2023 Elections: Media Roles in the Quest for Desirable Leadership”, enjoined the media to be mindful of sponsored political news or publications capable of inciting hatred, division, violence, and chaos in the country, while also ensuring that the electoral umpire and other stakeholders play their roles in delivering free, fair, credible and transparent elections to Nigerians.

“The press is singled out in the constitutional provision to hold government accountable and it is the role of the press according to the constitution, to report objectively and hold government accountable, so one of the roles we expect from the media in 2023 elections will be to hold whoever hopes to be our leaders accountable.

“At the moment, when you read the papers or watch the television or social media, the kind of interrogation that one will expect aren’t there. In Africa, particularly in Nigeria, we keep having reluctant leaders, who are elected into positions, it is therefore the role of the press to have the electorate choose wisely.

“If someone says he will bring down the value of dollar to naira, it is the role of the media to ask him how? We didn’t ask this question the other time and we are leaving with the consequences of our failure to ask,” the PDP candidate said.

Chairman of the occasion and Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, represented by Prof David Folorunso, urged media practitioners to re-strategize its formation dissemination during electioneering season towards educating the people.

Ondo NUJ Chairman, Adegbite, had earlier highlighted some of the Achievements of the union under his watch in the last five months including securing the payment of retirees at Owena Press, (The Hope newspaper), regular medical outreach for journalists, Training and facelift of facilities at the Press Centre, Akure among others.