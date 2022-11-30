  • Wednesday, 30th November, 2022

We’re Committed to Youths, Women Empowerment, Says NAFOWA President

Nigeria | 59 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National President, Nigerian Airforce Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Mrs. Elizabeth Olubunmi Amao, has reiterated the commitment of the association towards capacity building of women, widows, children and youths to advance the socio-economic development of the populace.

Amao stated this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, over the weekend during  the first batch of graduation ceremony of youth empowerment programme at 303 Medium Airlift in Ilorin.

About 157 youths and women graduated at the ceremony from skills like barbing, make-up, cake and catering, hairdressing and Gele (hair) tying among others.

Represented at the event by the Chairperson of NAFOWA, Mobility Command chapter, Mrs. Esther Etukudo, Amao said NAFOWA has been contributing to national agenda for human development and value in the country.

She stated that: “It is noteworthy that NAFOWA skills acquisition programmes

are organised in all the NAF units across the country and are known for building well-grounded beneficiaries who have creditably become specialists in their chosen field of learning.

“Youth empowerment has become the hallmark venture of the association, and is impacting knowledge and skills within and outside our bases to encourage self-reliance among the weak and less privileged in our society.

“Therefore, the event would get another great milestone in the series of achievements recorded by NAFOWA nationwide with our motto: ‘Service to humanity’.”

Amao commended the efforts of NAFOWA Chairperson, Mobility Command chapter, Etukudo, for the achievement, promising that NAFOWA will continue to do everything within its power to support noble efforts to make life more bearable to the populace.

She urged the Command not to rest on its oars but to continue to add value to humanity, as she commended the chief host of the programme, Commander 303 Medium Airlift Group, Air Commodore G.I Jibia  and his team of officers and civilian staff for their timeless effort in making the entire programme in Ilorin a great success.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.