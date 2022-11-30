We’re Committed to Youths, Women Empowerment, Says NAFOWA President

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National President, Nigerian Airforce Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Mrs. Elizabeth Olubunmi Amao, has reiterated the commitment of the association towards capacity building of women, widows, children and youths to advance the socio-economic development of the populace.

Amao stated this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, over the weekend during the first batch of graduation ceremony of youth empowerment programme at 303 Medium Airlift in Ilorin.

About 157 youths and women graduated at the ceremony from skills like barbing, make-up, cake and catering, hairdressing and Gele (hair) tying among others.

Represented at the event by the Chairperson of NAFOWA, Mobility Command chapter, Mrs. Esther Etukudo, Amao said NAFOWA has been contributing to national agenda for human development and value in the country.

She stated that: “It is noteworthy that NAFOWA skills acquisition programmes

are organised in all the NAF units across the country and are known for building well-grounded beneficiaries who have creditably become specialists in their chosen field of learning.

“Youth empowerment has become the hallmark venture of the association, and is impacting knowledge and skills within and outside our bases to encourage self-reliance among the weak and less privileged in our society.

“Therefore, the event would get another great milestone in the series of achievements recorded by NAFOWA nationwide with our motto: ‘Service to humanity’.”

Amao commended the efforts of NAFOWA Chairperson, Mobility Command chapter, Etukudo, for the achievement, promising that NAFOWA will continue to do everything within its power to support noble efforts to make life more bearable to the populace.

She urged the Command not to rest on its oars but to continue to add value to humanity, as she commended the chief host of the programme, Commander 303 Medium Airlift Group, Air Commodore G.I Jibia and his team of officers and civilian staff for their timeless effort in making the entire programme in Ilorin a great success.