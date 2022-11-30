Presco Wins 2022 Agriculture Sectoral Leader Award

Presco Plc has emerged winner of sectoral leadership award in Agriculture at the 2022 PEARL Awards held in Lagos.

The category had Livestock Feeds Plc and Okomu Oil Palm Plc, but, Presco Plc was adjudged winner by the Board of Governor of PEARL Awards now in its 25th edition.

At the colourful ceremony held at Eko Hotels, Presco Plc was also nominated in the Highest Return On Equity Award and Overall Highest Award categories.

Other nominees in the Highest Return On Equity Award category were MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Nestle Nigeria Plc, the winner, while the Overall Highest Award category had Learn Africa Plc and Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc, the winner.

In an interview on the sideline of the awards ceremony, Chief Operating Officer, Presco Plc, Ray Gerald commended staff and all stakeholders for their contributions to the growth of the company.

He assured shareholders and other stakeholders of sustained growth, adding ’We will continue to do what id good“.

For the year ended December, 2021, Presco Plc rewarded shareholders with a total dividend of N7.5 billion

The dividend translated to N7.50 per share, an increase of 380 per cent, when compared with amount paid in 2020.

The company had declared a final dividend of N6.6 billion having paid an interim dividend of N1 billion to the shareholders.

Going down memory lane earlier, President/Chief Executive Officer, PEARL Awards Nigeria, Tayo Orekoya said PEARL Awards Nigeria has inception recognized and rewarded over 90 quoted companies and other capital market stakeholder institution in Nigeria for outstanding operational stock performance with twenty-one emerging as the overall awards winners of the stock market at different times.

He said: “The PEARL Awards remain fulfilled that our impartiality, fairness and transparency have continued to endear us to major stakeholders in the capital market. We would continue to uphold and be guided by these principles.”