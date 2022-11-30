  • Tuesday, 29th November, 2022

OOU Matriculates 7,000 Students

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Seven thousand new students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun, recently took the oath of allegiance and good conduct at the matriculation ceremony for the 2021/2022 academic session.​
At the ceremony, held at the Otunba Gbenga Daniel Hall of the main campus, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ayodeji Agboola, congratulated the freshmen for scaling the hurdles of qualifying examinations and other prerequisite qualifications necessary for gaining admission into the university.

He also commended their parents and guardians for providing the support and logistics to secure admission, urging them to monitor their wards and academic performances regularly.​

He urged the students to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the institution’s operations, stressing that such compliance would surely go a long way in moulding them into what they have dreamt of becoming.​

Agboola, who noted that the matriculation marked the beginning of a new journey, warned the students against cultism, examination malpractice and any other form of social vices that could bring the university into disrepute.​

The vice-chancellor stressed the need for the students to attend lectures regularly and do their assignments, adding that they must study very well and prepare adequately for their examinations.​

Agboola assured the matriculants that OOU had been adequately positioned to prepare its students to meet the demands and challenges of the 21st century as prospective graduates.​

