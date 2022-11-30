Kwara SDP Guber Candidate Promises Not to Betray Party

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara State for 2023 elections, Alhaji Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal, has said he has no plan to trade away his chance in a deal with other political parties in the next elections in the state.

He, however, said he is in the race for 2023 elections to win and bring much expected socio-economic growth to the rural populace of the state.

Lawal made the remarks in Ajase-Ipo, venue of the flag-off of the Kwara South senatorial campaign for all the candidates in the senatorial district explained that the speculations about the negotiation to trade the SDP mandate with other parties “is a figment of the imagination from a sinking party which is desperate to remain afloat.”

He added: “The SDP is the most credible alternative political party in the state that has got the mass of the people and God behind it as a pillar of support.

”We are not negotiating and will not negotiate to trade away our mandate and the support of the people. The people and God remain our pillar of support, and we are confident of victory in the coming election.”

The gubernatorial candidate, therefore, urged the people to get ready and use their votes to sweep away bad government and governance in the state, adding that the SDP is sure of victory in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Lawal restated his reform agenda in the areas of education, agriculture and local government administrations for the socio-economic transformation of the state.

He recalled that “from inception, Kwara State was created based on two principles of comparative advantage-human resources and agriculture. This was what led to the boom where the state provided the major human resources to the civil service in northern Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, the Kwara

South senatorial candidate of the SDP, Professor Wale Suleiman, reiterated its commitment to provide effective representation if elected into the National Assembly.

He said he would ensure that the issue of poverty, dilapidated roads, good health care delivery and educational advancement are given priority in order to add values to the socio wellbeing of the people of the area.