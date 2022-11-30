  • Wednesday, 30th November, 2022
Kano  Bans Tricycle Operations on Metropolitan Roads

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano state government through the KanoRoad Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has banned tricycle riders popularly known as Adaidaita Sahu from operating on the main roads of the state from tomorrow (Wednesday). This was contained in a statement that was made available to THISDAY by  yesterday.

The statement explained that the government took the action after providing 100 ultra-modern buses and 50 taxis that will be conveying passengers on the roads that are prohibited for the Adaidaita Sahu operators.

According to the statement, Adaidaita Sahu drivers are prohibited from driving along Ahmadu Bello Way by Mundubawa road to Gezawa and Tal’udu road to Gwarzo road.

“The government stated that it has provided the buses in order to enhance transportation in the state as well as to make it easier for people to follow these routes.Reacting to the government action. Kano Tricycle Riders on Tuesday threatened to withdraw their services off Kano roads if the restrictions placed on its operations around Kano Central metropolis are not immediately withdrawn,”

The Chairman, Kano Tricycle Operators, Mubarak Rabi’u, in an interview with a local radio station over the development said “we demand unconstitutional withdrawal of the ban placed on our opposition within Kano metropolis “.

He revealed that the ban would be extended to other routes within the city soon as it took delivery of more ultra-modern buses and taxis to boost the city transport.

However, Rabi’u who claimed to have the mandate of Tricycle operators in Kano told Premier Radio that “we detest the selective restrictions, and we call for its withdrawal or else we will withdraw our services from Kano roads”.

Unconfirmed statistics had it that Tricycle operators control eighty five percent of Kano city integrated transport system, and had in the past forced the government to reverse policy statements keen to the development of the city transport scheme.

