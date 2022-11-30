2023: ’Deltans ‘ll Reject Okowa ‘s ‘Third Term’ through His Son’

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the former Speaker of Delta State House Assembly, Hon Victor Ochei, yesterday warned that the people of the state would resist Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s attempt do a third term by imposing a governor in 2023 through the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who they claim is the governor’s stooge.

The two APC chieftains spoke at the flag-off of the party’s ward-to-ward governorship campaign at Onicha-Ugbo, Issele-Uku and Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Addressing the huge crowd of APC faithful in the area, Omo-Agege said that he was excited both by the enthusiastic show of support for his candidacy and visible at the unity among members of the Delta APC leadership.

Omo-Agege that the party was growing, united and be waxing strong in Delta North and other parts of the state, noting that “the ability to come together after any disagreement is what makes one a leader.”

Omo-Agege said that the “Prosperity for all Deltans” that Governor Okowa promised the people in 2015 has been reduced to prosperity for a handful of people close to the governor.”

The APC gubernatorial standard-bearer in the 2023 election insisted that the Okowa administration “has received over N2.8 trillion” with another N340 billion from the federal government but proceeded “to borrow over N400 billion.”

“Today all Deltans, including children unborn, are owing due the reckless borrowing by Okowa. So because of that, we Deltans are resolute and have agreed that we are not going to allowed Okowa to have a third term through Sheriff Oborevwori (candidate of PDP)”.

“We will intervene in failed federal roads and seek refund because Deltans are the ones using the roads. We will contract quality road contractors to construct our roads with negotiation for them to employ our youths thereby creating employment.

“We will harness the potential and ingenuity of ‘Yahoo Boys’ by engaging them in their best positive ways by asking them to develop apps and the State Government will be shareholder. By so doing, we are creating employment for our children.

“We will strengthen our women with meaningful empowerments and not fifty thousand naira starter packs empowerment they are giving our beloved women.”

Similarly, the former speaker, Ochei, urged Aniocha people to discountenance claims that he was not United with the state APC leadership, stressing that he was working in harmony with Omo-Agege and the state party leadership.

“I am fully with Omo-Agege and Delta APC. I choose to support him because of my people of Aniocha. It’s in our best interest that Omo-Agege emerges as the next governor.

“We want someone who has a mind of his own, not a boy to a master. When you agree something with a boy, you are not sure that he will keep the agreement because he has someone he reports to, hence we will deliver all APC candidates five-over-five.”

Ochei also accused Dr Okowa of abandoning the much-mouthed “Anioma agenda” for what “now is more or else Owa-Alero agenda”, claiming that other parts of Delta North have nothing to celebrate.

Other speakers at the rally included Omo-Agege’s running mate, Friday Osanebi, the state party campaign director-general, Godsday Orubebe and the state APC chairman, Omeni Sobotie.