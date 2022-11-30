 2023: APC to Campaign in Katsina’s 361 Wards





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State said it would commence its ward to ward campaigns on Monday, December 5, 2022 in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

The party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, is expected to lead the campaigns across the 361 political wards in 34 local government areas of the state to woo eligible voters ahead of the polls.

Radda’s running mate, Faruk Lawal Jobe, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing members of the APC campaign council, said the essence of the ward to ward campaigns was to ascertain the needs of the electorate.

He said during the electioneering, the campaign team would interact with critical stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, youths and women as well as organisations that will contribute towards the success of the exercise.

Jobe said: “Based on our campaign itinerary, we are not going to campaign only in local governments’ headquarters but all the 361 wards of the state will be visited by the campaign council.

“The tour, which will take the campaign train to 361 wards across the 34 local government areas of the state, will end on 6th February, 2023 with the grand finale at Katsina, the state capital.”

He, however, urged residents of the state to embark on fervent prayers for the sustainability of peace, tranquillity and hitch-free campaigns in the state.