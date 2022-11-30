1,000 Dump APC for PDP in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

More than 1,000 supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State yesterday dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A former chieftain of the APC in the state, Ja’afaru Mohammed Ibrahim, led the over 1.000 defectors into the PDP’s fold during the flag off of 2023 campaign activities of the PDP at the headquarters of Toto Local Government Area.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Ja’afaru Mohammed Ibrahim, who had aspired for the governorship seat of the state in 2019 on the platform of the APC, alleged that the APC as a party had failed woefully in its promises to the people of the state, particularly in his Toto Local Government Area

“Therefore, I believe that the PDP administration will be capable of solving the problems of my people if it formed the next government both in the state and at the centre.”

He, however, assured the PDP campaign team that his people of Toto would not hesitate to give their bloc votes to all candidates of the party in the forth coming general election, just as they had done to other political parties that had solicited for their votes in previous elections.

Addressing the mammoth crowd who turned out for the flag-off of the PDP campaign rally in Toto, the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Dr. Davematics Ombugadu, assured the people of aggressive infrastructural development of the area.

“I will work towards the revival of the long moribund Mini River Port located in Umaisha development area of the council, which successful governments in the state had neglected.

“It is pathetic that Toto is the only local government in Nasarawa State that has no electricity spanning about 15 years ago. If elected as governor of the state, My first official assignment will be to restore electricity in the area,” Ombugadu promised.

He concluded by also promising the Toto community of tackling the ecological disaster that was threatening the lives and property of members the Toto community over the past decade.