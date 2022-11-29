Troops Raid Bandits’ Camp in Kaduna, Rescue Nine Kidnapped Victims

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have rescued nine kidnapped persons in Kaso, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Aruwan said the troops engaged the bandits in their hideout during which their victims were rescued. According to him, the troops also recovered 90 cows and four motorcycles left behind by the fleeing bandits.

The statement said operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, indicated that “the troops engaged bandits on the Tantatu high ground, as the bandits abandoned their camp and fled further into the forest.

Aruwan said: “The troops searched the camp and rescued nine kidnapped persons, identified as Salama Oliver Husseini Odu, Danjuma Jakanwa Ezekiel Garba, Obadiah Moses, Taiwo Isaac, Buky Isaac, Ado Adamu and Maigari Shekarau. Initial debriefing of the rescued victims revealed that they had all been kidnapped around the Gurara Dam area.

“The troops also recovered 90 cattle left behind by the fleeing bandits. The animals will be handed over to the Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Authority for proper identification.

“Further clearance patrols to Bawa Rikasa hill led to the recovery of four motorcycles belonging to the bandits.

“The nine rescued persons will undergo further debriefing and examination before being reunited with their families.

“Fighting patrols will continue in the general area.”