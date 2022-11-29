THE TREASURY NEEDS STABILITY AND RIGHT LEADERSHIP

Paul K. Adegboyega writes that management is working hard at restoring confidence in the institution

It is said that when an argument is full of holes and cannot hold up in a court of law, it will be taken to the court of public opinion. Such is the case of a recently published piece in a national daily aimed at discrediting the ongoing rigorous process of choosing a new Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) driven by the Office of the Head of Service. Titled “Accountant-General of The Federation: The Drama Continues”, the article is a long and rambling excursion with a haphazard and dubious destination. The objective is to misrepresent the clear objectives of the process, distort its rationale in order to impugn its integrity.

The sponsors of the piece obviously have a second mission: to discredit the timely appointment of the current acting accountant general which has brought a measure of stability and enhanced professionalism to the treasury, following the infamous crises in the institution this year. They are upset that the HOS, with the approval of the president, wants the process to be given more time so that more qualified persons can be given a chance to compete for the position. To give a façade of credibility to their dubious agenda, they tried to invoke civil service rules and norms to support their case. But it is a failed mission because anyone familiar with the recent developments at Treasury House which informed the current well-meaning efforts to choose the right person to lead this critical institution will understand why the thorough process initiated by the Head of Service is absolutely necessary.

Recent developments at the OAGF which provide the context for the search for a new AGF are well known. First was the suspension of the former Accountant General, Ahmed Idris, following his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over an alleged diversion of over N80bn of public funds. This was followed by the removal of Idris’ replacement after two months, also following controversies including speculations about an EFCC investigation. These incidents which received wide coverage in the media also generated strong negative feedback from the public. No doubt the fallout have also had a detrimental impact on the reputation of the Treasury as well as the collective psyche of the management and staff of the institution. Needless to say, the negative reports also constituted a serious embarrassment to the present administration which has made the fight against corruption a cornerstone of its policies. Against this background, it is clear that the Head of Service and the other government institutions superintending the hiring process for a new AGF are right not to rush through the process.

Rather than applaud the meticulous approach, the article reads like a thinly-veiled campaign by persons who are more interested in pushing the interest of some candidates than in widening the pool to improve the chances of selecting the right individual for the position. The appointment and retention of Okolieaboh Sylva as acting AGF is also perceived as an obstacle to the personal interests of those behind the publication.

That is why the article resorts to attacking the Head of Service for the appointment, disregarding her imperative to do the right thing in the best interest of the nation – appoint someone pending the emergence of a permanent AGF which is standard practice in any properly-run institution. The HOS was duty-bound to appoint someone not only because the AGF’s office is a critical one that obviously cannot be left vacant, but also because the institution needs some stability following the aforementioned crises.

The bottom line is that the piece under reference is anchored on a faulty premise which states that fidelity to some so-called bureaucratic standards is more important than ensuring that the right leadership emerges for the OAGF at this sensitive time following the spate of negative controversies that have damaged the reputation of the institution. This cannot be right.

As stated earlier, the dishonesty and bad faith of the piece and writers and their sponsors is underscored by the fact that they have ignored the well-known fact that the appointment of Mr. Okolieaboh achieved the important objective of stabilizing the institution and helped to refocus its energies on its mandate and the priorities of the present administration. This demonstrates that his appointment was the right decision and decision to keep him in the position pending the emergence of a new AGF was the logical step. Mr. Okolieaboh came in with a strong track record in the implementation of the TSA and other important mechanisms for managing government finances transparently and judiciously and he is demonstrating that the decision to appoint him was a right one.

It is indeed sad that rather than commend the head of service as well as the presiding ministry for supporting the current leadership at this critical time, the writers would rather criticize a process that is focused on achieving the right results at a delicate time for the Treasury.

Steadying the sails of this institution is currently more urgent than the personal desires or grievances of the article’s sponsors. It is clear that they do not mean well for the civil service and the country. While the piece pretends to be a patriotic effort to call attention to supposedly wrong actions, what is clear to the discerning mind is that it is a campaign by people focused on their self-interests rather than that of the country. What the treasury needs is the support of Nigerians, as its current management works in fidelity to its mandate, restoring confidence in the institution even as the process of choosing the right person to lead this vital institution.

Adegboyega is a public policy analyst