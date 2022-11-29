Sibanda to Assume Role of CGIAR System Board Chair

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Consultative Group for International Agriculture Research (CGIAR), has announced that its current Board Member, Ms. Lindiwe Majele Sibanda, would succeed Mr. Marco Ferroni as the group’s system board chair.

This followed Ferroni’s decision to retire and step down from his position as CGIAR after five years of service on December 31, 2022.

Ferroni said: “I take great pleasure in announcing that Dr. Lindiwe Majele Sibanda, will be CGIAR’s next system board chair. Throughout her distinguished career, Sibanda has made substantial contributions to challenges facing global science for agriculture, food systems and the environment.”

According to him, she has a proven track record of harnessing partnerships in research and innovation to drive food systems transformation and foster sustainable food and nutrition security.

“In addition to formal training in governance and management of change processes, Sibanda is trained as a multi-cultural dialogue moderator and has a strong track record working with diverse teams in international environments. Her appointment is made following a robust selection process and will ensure a seamless transition in the system board’s leadership,” he said.

On his part, CGIAR’s System Council Chair and World Bank Vice President for Sustainable Development, Dr. Juergen Voegele, said: “I want to express my sincere appreciation to Marco Ferroni for his outstanding contribution to CGIAR, its science, people and mission, during his tenure as the system board chair.

“Typically, board chairs serve for a maximum term of four years. Marco graciously accepted the system board’s request that he stay through to end-2022, to steer CGIAR through an essential transformation of its systems, towards a unified and integrated international institution better equipped to develop innovative solutions to the multiple, interconnected threats to food, nutrition, and water security we are facing today. Thank you for your commitment, energy and dedication, Marco. I wish you all the best going forward.”

In her acceptance speech, Sibanda said the that she is looking forward to taking up the role of the chair of CGIAR’s system board, and keen to put her experience in science, agriculture, climate change and nutrition to work in advancing CGIAR’s mission together with colleagues across the organisation, and partners around the world to deliver the science and innovations needed to tackle the many threats related to food, land and water and deliver a food-secure future,”