Police Arrest Four  for  Killing, Armed Robbery in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Edo State Police Command operatives yesterday said they have arrested four persons alleged to have lynched an unidentified man for stealing an unregistrated motorbike at Iyanamo Community, Off Ekehuan Army Barracks, near Benin City, the state capital.

The Command in a press statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor and made available to journalists in Benin City, gave the names of the suspects as- Emmanuel Igube,19 years; Matthew Gimba, 39years; Monday Nathaniel, 30years; and Gabriel Akuba, 20years

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Mohammed A. Dankwara, has frowned at the incessant cases of jungle justice in the state and therefore implores citizens of Edo State to repose a little more confidence on the Rule of Law and on law enforcement institutions.

“The CP made this call on Monday, 28/11/2022, following the death of a man, whose identity is yet unknown in the hands of a mob, yesterday, 27/11/2022 at Iyanamo Community, Off Ekehuan Army Barracks, Benin City. The victim was allegedly mobbed to death over an allegation that he stole an unregistered motorcycle.

“Four persons linked to the death of the deceased have been arrested and are assisting the Police in their investigation. Meanwhile, the CP has directed that the case be transferred from Evbuotubu Police Station to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Benin for further investigation.”

In a related development, the command also said three persons have arrested for alleged armed robbery.

“Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the arrest of three dare devil Armed Robbers and members of Eiye Secret Cult Confraternity on Sunday, 27th November, 2022 at about 1130hrs by the Operatives of Anti-Robbery team of Ugbekun Divisional Police Headquarters, Benin City, Edo State who stormed a certain Hotel along Nomayo, Off Upper Sakponba Road, Benin City and arrested one Bright Omonowa ‘m’ age 34 years, Clifford Patrick ‘m’ age 22 years and Issac Peter ‘m’ 23 years, recovered one Cut-to-size locally made gun and one Black Beret of Eiye Secret Cult Confraternity.”