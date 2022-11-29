Obaseki: We’ll Prioritise Building, Staffing of 20 Edo Technical Colleges, Others in 2023

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration would in 2023, focus on building and staffing the proposed 20 technical colleges and other vocational training centres in the state.

A statement yesterday quoted Obaseki to have disclosed this in Benin City. He said his government was prioritising education, with emphasis on technical and vocational education to drive the state’s industrial growth.

The governor while restating the government’s plan to build 20 technical colleges, with one in each local council of the state to cater for manpower needs and drive the state’s industrial growth, said emphasis would also be placed on building and staffing the proposed 20 technical colleges in 2023.

According to him, “Technical education is also a priority for us. The Government Science and Technical College (GSTC) has been a successful pilot for our state-wide plan to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). We are working with partners such as the German Government and the World Bank to roll out more TVET schools across the 18 local governments in the state.”

He further added, “We have set out to deepen the reform of the basic education sector and would ensure the full operationalisation of the disarticulated school system to ensure that our children learn what is best for them and also acquire necessary skills to become globally competitive.

“Emphasis will be placed on building and staffing the proposed 20 technical colleges and other vocational training centres.”