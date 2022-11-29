I’m Proud of You as My Father, Niger Gov Tells Retired Colonel Sani Bello

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello yesterday expressed pride and honour for his 80 years old father, Colonel Sani Bello, and submitted that:

“I am proud to have you as my father.”

The junior Bello made the remarks in his message on his father’s 80th birthday anniversary.

The message came against the backdrop of similar felicitations to the former Kano State governor from within and outside the state.

Governor Bello in a message described his father “as a living legend, selfless and a philanthropist worthy of emulation,” adding that the celebrant “has remained consistent in giving his best to the society hence he has become a successful businessman and a great philanthropist that has impacted positively on many lives through his foundation.

“I am proud to have you as a father. You have, no doubt, remained a reference point in service to humanity. Your impact on the society is great and glaring. Posterity will no doubt be kind to you.

“At 80, I pray that God will continue to keep you in good health, increase your wisdom and grant you more years for people to continue to benefit from your kind gestures.”

In a similar message, Alhaji Nma Kolo, the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the Governor, acknowledged that the celebrant’s service to the state and the country, especially as a state military governor in one of the most populous and complex state in the country is immeasurable.

“Even out of office you have continued to touch the lives of both the rich and downtrodden of the society through your pet project, The Sani Bello Foundation,” Nma Kolo declared.

The Special Adviser said the celebrant also “gave sight to the blind and gave life to those whose lives were at the edge through his Foundation. We are grateful to God for having you,” adding that his “assistance to farmers in your immediate community over the years has continued to boost food and cash crop productions thereby improving the living conditions of the beneficiaries.”

Colonel Bello was born on 27 November 1942.