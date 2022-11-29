Humanitarian Group Donates Relief Materials, Cash to Flood Victims in Kogi





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Piqued by the devastation of the recent flood on the victims in Kogi State, a humanitarian organisation, Olayinka

Braimoh Initiative, has donated relief materials and cash worth millions of naira to flood victims in the state.

Founder of the organisation, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh, who personally led the delegation to Kogi State on recently, expressed shock over the devastating impact of the flood on the victims and their property.

The philanthropist and his team, on arrival, paid homage to traditional rulers at their various palaces in the state and commiserated with them and their subjects over the great loses they experienced in the flooding.

Braimoh visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps at Kotonkarfe in Adankolo; Galilee in Lokoja Local Government Area and Gadumo in Ajaokuta LGA, where victims from displaced communities received palliatives from the Olayinka Braimoh Initiative.

While handing over the relief materials and cash donations to the community leaders, Braimoh sympathised with the victims and admonished them to keep hope alive as the Almighty God is always with them.

He said the visit was to identify with the victims and support them in a little way to cushion the effects of the tragedy and devastation of their properties by the flood.

While addressing the victims at the Galilee IDP camp which hosts victims from seven communities, Braimoh said the government cannot do everything and that that was the reason for the visit, to see them and contribute his own little token.

He appealed to federal and state governments and corporate organisations as well as individuals to show kindness and come to the support of the flood victims.

Earlier, the community leaders, women and youths leaders in their welcome remark lamented the harsh condition they found themselves, and urged kindhearted individuals, government and organisations to come to their aid.