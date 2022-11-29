French Teachers Get Elizabeth Modupeola Adetunji Award​

Funmi Ogundare​

A​ French Language teacher at Adekunle Anglican Primary School, Makoko, Lagos, Mrs. Medinat Oyedele has recieved the Elizabeth Modupeola Adetunji, (EMA) award for outstanding teachers, in memory of Mrs. Modupeola Adetunji who died on​ September 3,​ this year.

Oyedele who is the first awardee, was​ presented with a plaque and a cheque of N100,000.

Speaking at the presentation of the award recently, in Lagos, Mrs. Modupeola Adetunji’s daughter and Principal Consultant, Edumark Consult, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, noted that the award was a pointer to what her mother loved most and her passion for the teaching profession.

She added that she was a teacher who had taught for several decades in various states and retired as the Head teacher of Adekunle Anglican Primary School, Makoko, Lagos.

“The idea of the award, was to keep the memories and legacy of mama alive.

“We thought of what to do to ensure she is remembered for the profession she loved most and we came up with EMA award for teachers which has really made a difference and dedicated to what they do.”

Ogunde said the competition was online and had​ over 50 nominations which was​ later trimmed to 9 nominees.

“Three semi-finalists were called for interviews by the panelists before we got our winner, Mrs. Medinat Oyedele, ” the principal consultant said, adding that the winner turned out to be one of the old students of Adekunle Anglican Primary School Makoko were her mother retired.

“We are surprised when Mrs Oyedele emerged, the panelists were independent and did everything to bring out the best among the nominees, but today,​ we realised the winner is an old student of mama.

“It really showed how passionate my mum was with the profession and we are truly delighted. We hope to keep this award going every year in memory of an outstanding teacher,” she said.

In his remarks, one of the sons of Mrs Adetunji, Mr. Olumide Adetunji commended the winner for her commitment and diligence to the teaching profession which made her emerge the best among the nominees.

He added that his mother, in whose name the award was instituted, will be glad that the first winner happened to be one of her students.

In her response, the awardee, Mrs. Medinat Oyedele said she has been teaching for 16 years and has been able to impact lives through teaching.

The graduate of University of Ibadan, Oyo State, said she was honoured to be the first recipient of the award which was instituted in the name of her coach and mentor.

“I am highly honoured not because of the prize, but because of the name on the plaque in whose name the award was instituted.

“Mama might not have remembered me, but I remembered her very well, she was a disciplinarian and disciplined teacher.

“I will never forget her because Adekunle Anglican Primary School, Makoko and mama were fundamental to what I am today especially my English Language.

“Though this is not my first award, but this is special to me and will motivate me to do more for the children’s education,” she said.

A retired Director, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Iyabo Oshiba congratulated the winner adding that a lot is expected of her as the first recipient of the award.

“We advise you to keep the flag flying and what you do will determine how far this award will go.”