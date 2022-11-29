FG Ratifies 14-day Paternity Leave for Public Servants

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has approved the commencement of a 14-working-day paternity leave for federal civil servants.

The approval came after the proposal to grant paternity leave to workers was gazetted by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, confirmed this development yesterday via a circular dated November 25, 2022 with ref no:HCSF/SPSO/ODD/NCE/RR/650309/3, which was sighted last night by THISDAY.

The circular titled, ‘Computation of Leave Based on Working Days and Approval of Paternity Leave in the Public Service’ was addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, serving ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Clerk to the National Assembly and Governor of CBN among others.

According to Yemi-Esan, the approval was in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, 2021 Edition, that the computation of all leave shall be based on 14 working days.

The circular stated that period of the leave shall be 14 working days and shall not be more than once in two years, and a for maximum of four children.

“Where the family of a male officer adopts a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy Paternity Leave for a period of 14 working days,” Yemi-Esan said.

She said that request for such leave shall be accompanied by the Expected Date of Delivery’s (EDD) report of the officer’s wife or evidence of approval of the adoption of the child by the relevant government bodies.

She also said that the effective date of the circular was 25th November, 2022.

She said the bonding was important to help the newly-born or adopted baby properly bond with the father in the early period after birth.